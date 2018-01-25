Pedestrian killed on La. 415

Staff Report

A single vehicle crash on LA 415 south of LA 76 took the life of 22 year old Jamie Tabolinsky of Denham Springs on Saturday, Jan. 20 according to Louisiana State Police.

Around 8 p.m. Tabolinsky was walking across LA 415 when, for unknown reasons, she walked into the path of a northbound 2016 GMC Yukon driven by Linda Simoneaux, 56 of Port Allen.

Tabolinsky sustained fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s office. Simoneaux was properly restrained and was not injured.

Toxicology samples were taken from Tabolinsky and Simoneaux, but impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to a release from LSP.

LSP Trooper urge pedestrians to take simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic to help prevent pedestrian related crashes.