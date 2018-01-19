Pelicans claim victory in rivalry game

Joelle Wright

Tensions run high any time the Port Allen Pelicans and the Brusly Panthers face one another.

Despite the fact that the two schools are no longer district rivals since the Pels moved to District 8-2A, the two teams still think of themselves as rivals. In honor of tradition, Friday, Jan. 12, saw a packed house in the Port Allen gym for a battle that ultimately ended with a 45-41 victory for the Pels.

The two teams traded the lead throughout the game leaving everything they had on the court as a standing-room only crowd cheered on their team,

The Pels led 14-10 after one quarter. The Panthers gave up just two baskets to Port Allen in the 2nd quarter, entering halftime just four points behind the Pelicans.

Kelvin Murphy and Donald Johnson led the Pels with 10 points a piece, while Travis Johnson followed with eight and Gerrod Franklin with seven.

Brusly came back in the third quarter with 11 points to snatch the lead from the Pels, ending the period ahead 29-24.

Darryl Jones was the high scorer of the game with 11 points. John Leblanc added another eight points, Nick Penell and Keithan Francois both scored seven a piece, and Chris Williams scored two three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

With 12 points in the fourth quarter, it looked as if Brusly was going to take home the win, but a late surge of points from the Pels had them ahead 34-33 with two and a half minutes left. Brusly fought back, and Port Allen stood firm, and with 29 seconds left, the score was 40-38 Port Allen

The Pels would score five more and Brusly scored three, not enough for the win, and the Port Allen Pelicans sent the Brusly Panthers home with the loss.

Brusly will get their chance at redemption when they face the Pels, once again, this time in the Brusly High gym this Friday, Jan. 19, at 7:00 p.m.