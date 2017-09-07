Pelicans defeated the Panthers, 31-22

Joelle Wright

The students and faculty of Brusly High School had become used to seeing the Sugarcane Classic trophy proudly displayed in their front office over the past two years, but for the next year, the trophy has a new home: Port Allen High School.

The Port Allen Pelicans traveled down La. Hwy. 1 to Brusly High School for the annual Sugarcane Classic rivalry game, leaving with the win and the trophy.

“We preached all summer about how to handle adversity, and our guys did it tonight against a very good Brusly team and in front of that Brusly crowd,” Port Allen head coach Don Gibson said. “Our guys played really hard.”

The Pelicans offense came out in force in the first quarter, scoring two touchdowns, including a touchdown catch from Donald Johnson to enter the second quarter ahead of Brusly, 13-0.

The Panthers hit the scoreboard with 2:43 left in the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Nick Penell handed off to senior Avery Grant. A second Brusly touchdown less than 2 minutes later gave Brusly the one-point lead when Norman Lejeune caught a pass from Penell, and Nathan Landry made his second kick of the night.

Another touchdown by Grant in the 3rd quarter, along with a successful 2-point conversion run from senior Garrett Roberts furthered the Brusly lead to 22-13.

That would be the last time that the Pels defense would let the Brusly offense past them, but the Panthers defense wasn’t so lucky.

“We came out and started slow in the first quarter; however, once we got going, we played well in all three phases. In the second half we started well, but we hurt ourselves with some mistakes late in the half,” Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said. “I think we improved from the jamboree and we are beginning to gain an identity on offense. As a whole we played with good effort and did a lot of things right.”

Port Allen’s Rashaun West caught a touchdown pass with 2:37 left in the third quarter to come within 3 points of Brusly, and another Pels touchdown from Norrise’ Cummings put them ahead by three.

Cummings later broke a tackle for the final touchdown of the game with just a minute left, showing the importance of starting AND finishing strongly.

Celebrating their 31-22 victory, the Pelicans gathered around their and held up the Sugarcane Classic flag, and enjoyed the rewards of winning in adversity.

“We still have a ways to go, but our guys were able to go out and finish a game,” Coach Gibson said. “It all comes down to handling adversity when you’re playing in that kind of environment.

On the Brusly side, Coach Schooler vowed to not let his boys get down on themselves after the tough loss on their own field.

“One game does not decide a season. When both teams play well then small mistakes get magnified. We will work to correct those mistakes and be better this week,” Schooler said. “If we keep working to be better each week, then we will be playing our best ball by week eleven.”

Photos by Hannah Daigle and Joelle Wright/The West Side Journal