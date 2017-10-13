Pelicans featherless after 41-0 loss to Loranger

Staff report

Port Allen hoped an upset win one week in its district opener would bring a burst of momentum for the second half of the season.

Instead, the Pelicans followed the two steps forward with a few steps back.

Turnovers paved the way for the Loranger Wolves to shut out Port Allen 41-0 in non-district action Oct. 5.

“We weren’t ready to play,” head coach Don Gibson said.

The win came one week after the Pelicans dealt Northeast (4-1) a 42-34 upset.

But just as the win over Northeast showed the Pelicans have made some strides since the start of the season, the loss to the Wolves proved the team still has work to do.

The Pelicans held their own in the first quarter when they held Loranger to a 7-0 lead, which the Wolves carried into the second quarter.

But turnovers and subpar execution grounded the Pelicans, whose turnovers paved the way for a 21-point rally in a matter of eight minutes. The final miscue came in the last minute of the first half for a 28-0 halftime advantage.

“Part of the problem was that we didn’t a good job on execution,” Gibson said. “We had too many mistakes.”

A more aggressive showing would have helped, he said.

“Loranger was big and physical upfront, and that’s definitely an area where we are lacking,” Gibson said. “We can’t be the team we want to be until we’re more physical. We have to get better from the technique standpoint.”

The win was only the second of the season for Loranger, but the record is deceptive, he said.

“The record is not an indication of the team they are,” Gibson said. “They’re a good 3A program with about 70 players.

“I’m not saying that numbers are a problem for us because Loranger also had kids playing both ways,” Gibson said. “It comes down to us having to do away with the defeatist attitude.”

Despite the setback, Gibson said it is far too early to press the panic button.

“While the loss hurt, one thing is that when you’re trying to get to where you want, but part of attaining your goals means you have to fight through the tough times,” he said.