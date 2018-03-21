Pelicans flock to new film

Staff Report

The Port Allen Pelicans put away their backpacks and put on their best behavior for a field trip viewing of the billion-dollar box office hit “Black Panther.” The movie has been hailed as a stunning display of cinematography that entertains viewers and grapples with complicated themes about race and identity.

“It was the biggest example of unity on campus ever,” Louise Stewart said of the trip. “And unity is what the movie was based on.”

Black Panther is a Marvel Cinematic Universe production. The movie is set in Wakanda, a technologically and scientifically advanced nation not disrupted by the Transatlantic slave trade or colonialism.

“The representation of black cultures and black people is what makes this film truly triumphant,” Isiah Lavender III, an assistant professor of English at Louisiana State University said.

Student Kayla Murphy said seeing the first black Marvel superhero on the big screen was “mind-blowing.” Since the field trip, Murphy has seen the film three times.

LSU assistant professor Lavender describes the movie as “eminently watchable.”

“The movie meant so many things on so many levels,” Port Allen High counselor Kendalyn Edwards said.

The coolest part was the school administration taking it upon themselves to make sure everyone got the opportunity to see the film, Port Allen High student Diontré Lawrence said.

Lawrence described the film as a perfect balance between history and action.