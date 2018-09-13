Pelicans look to overcome injury, loss in week three action

Staff report

A costly injury and a lopsided loss are two elements the Port Allen Pelicans hope to overcome in week three action.

The Pelicans head south on La. 1 to face former district rival Donaldsonville in action Friday night at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Port Allen heads into action on the heels of a 42-12 loss to Plaquemine, now ranked No. 5 in the Class 4A polls compiled by the Louisiana Sportswriters Association.

As if the loss wasn’t bad enough, the Pelicans will work without the services of quarterback Jacobi Howard, who will undergo an MRI this week for a knee injury which put him out of action last Friday against the Green Devils, head coach Don Gibson said.

The Pelicans will turn to freshman quarterback Jeremiah Dehon who sustained an ankle sprain in action against PHS.

“He should be alright for Friday,” Gibson said. “He’s moving around much better, so we don’t think it will be a big issue.”

Donaldsonville headed into the season with a 39-man roster under coach Brian Richardson.

The Tigers head into action after a 26-8 win, their first victory of the season. The Tigers came up short 14-8 in Week 1 against another longtime rival, Class 4A foe Assumption.

The Tigers will bear some similarity to Plaquemine with plenty of speed in the backfield and an exceptionally physical defense.

Numbers make the difference, however.

“They don’t have nearly the depth Plaquemine had,” Gibson said. “They’re big and they’re physical, but they use a lot of players on both sides of the ball, which will make a big difference between what we have this week and what we had against Plaquemine.”

Despite the two losses, plenty of potential remains for the 2018 Pelicans, Gibson said.

“As long as they keep the attitude and work ethic, we’ll get there,” he said. “Even in the loss against Plaquemine, we never quit — we fought until the final second of the game.”

The Tigers will start sophomore quarterback Joshua Coller, but he will look to senior wide receiver Jeffery Johnson, junior running back Jaquavius Tenner and senior wide receiver Terrell Brown.