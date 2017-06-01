Pelicans’ Michael Williams signs with SLU, one year after debilitating ankle injury

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Photo courtesy of PAHS

One year after an ankle injury in basketball sidelined him most of the track season, Michael Williams knew he had only his senior year to make a turnaround.

But he did it in a big way. The recent Port Allen High School graduate signed a scholarship to compete on the track team at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

“During the off-season, I was disappointed because I didn’t make it and I knew I could’ve been on the podium last season,” said Williams, son of Michael Williams Sr. and Michelle Williams. “So during the off-season, I didn’t do anything other than focus on track and stay healthy.”

A sizzling streak of success during his senior year helped Williams find the path to the scholarship.

He won first-place championships in the high jump throughout the season and put the icing on the cake when he won the Class 3A state championship in the high jump event at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Track Meet in May at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

“I knew if I stayed healthy I’d ­­­­­­­­make it because my biggest competitor the year before was from Parkview Baptist, and he graduated,” Williams said.

The drive to make up for the missed season fueled Michael’s senior-year success.

“I kept beating myself about the previous years of not making it,” he said. “I knew I had to push myself further, and it paid off.”

Port Allen boys track coach Leonard Parker said it took a big decision on Michael’s part to make the move focus on track.

“Michael’s first love was probably basketball, but he discussed it with his parents and he decided to dedicate to himself to track this season,” Parker said. “It paid off tremendously.

“He made a huge comeback – and that’s a tremendous understatement,” he said.

Williams may have not forsaken basketball yet. He is considering an offer to play for the Lions hoop squad next season.

Determination played the biggest role in Michael’s success, Parker said.

“It was great to see Mike get this level of success, especially when you consider how short a time it took – he’s only done track less than three years at Port Allen,” he said. “The pride will be high because he still has a lot to learn on the jump, even with all the success he’s earned.”

Williams considers the move to SLU a great fit for him.

“It’s close to home, plus the coaches showed a lot of interest in me and made me feel right at home,” he said.

Michael’s move to Hammond will follow another detour in his life. He will leave this month for basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for the Army National Guard.

“It will help him on his tuition because he’s not on full scholarship and it will allow him to serve his country,” said Parker, himself an Army veteran.

Williams plans to major in pharmaceutical medicine.