Pelicans are playoff bound

Staff Report

Port Allen High School baseball players achieved what the program has not managed to do in six years.

The Pelicans punched a ticket to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 2012.

A tough road will loom for the Pelicans, both literally and figuratively, with the spot in the post-season run.

The Pelicans (6-18) drew a No. 31 seed in the tournament, which put them on a 200-plus mile ride Tuesday after press time to face No. 2-seeded Many (25-8), which ended the season district runner-up to Winnfield.

The playoff berth was a long shot for the Pelicans, but head coach Leroy Thompson plans to make the long trip worthwhile.

The playoff berth represents the progress the team has made since the start of the season, he said.

“We had an opportunity where we were able to get some wins over the course of the season, some things fell into place and this is the result of the work they put in,” he said. “We earned this spot, and we have an opportunity to take the next step in the program, and let this be the goal post, so to speak.”

Win or lose, Thompson sees the move as a launching pad for the program, one which will at least give the players a chance to reap the experience of a playoff spot.

“When you look at the situation, it’s been so long since we’ve been to the playoffs that there’s nobody on the team who knows what to expect,” he said. “I’m proud and excited to see the program is moving forward, and that we get the opportunity to feel the experience and know what the playoff atmosphere is like.”

Despite Many’s record, Thompson emphasized that the playoffs represent a new season in which both teams have the same record. Anything can happen, he said.

“I’m just telling our players that they earned the opportunity,” he said. “It’s one game and you move on, so what you did in the season doesn’t matter.

“It’s all about what you do this day,” Thompson said. “Don’t carry anything from the regular season and play your way into the next round, play to the best of your ability and go into the next round.”

The Pelicans control their destiny, he said.

“Nothing will be given to them, so they’ll have to earn everything they get,” Thompson said. “But if they earn it, it’s theirs.”