Pelicans rally past Northeast

PRIDE – The goal to change the culture and build a winning program does not come fast, but it can bring some encouragement along the way.

It proved to be the case for Port Allen in its 42-34 win over Northeast in the District 7-2A opener on Friday, Sept. 29.

Pelicans improved to 2-3 and 1-0 in district action. The loss marked only the second of the season for Northeast High School, which went into last week’s game as one of the sleeper hits of the season in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

The team and coaching staff knew Northeast’s reputation going into the game, Port Allen head coach Don Gibson said.

“We understood what Northeast brought to the table from the football standpoint as a solid program, but we wanted to make sure we did what we need to do to play good, hardnosed football,” he said. “I think they wanted to focus on Port Allen, and that was the most important thing.”

The Pelicans rolled to a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Northeast proved itself a formidable foe by rallying for two touchdowns in the second quarter, but trailing 28-22.

Port Allen continued its pace, but so did the Vikings, who stayed within reach of the Pelicans who led 35-28 going into the final stanza.

The Pelicans rolled up 290 yards in the win, led by senior Norisse Cummings, who had two touchdowns and carried 15 times for 94 yards. Quarterback Harold Jones scored twice and amassed 52 yards on 12 carries.

Teammate Edward Wilson tallied 65 yards on 16 carries, Jacoby Howard had two carries for 58 yards and one TD.

Donald Johnson led the receivers with four catches for 72 yards and one touchdown, including a 58-yard scoring pass from Jones.

“We ran the ball well, but I have to give a lot of the credit to the offensive line,” Gibson said. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have been able to run as effectively against Northeast’s defense.”

Standouts on the offensive line included Trevon Sheperd, Treylin Johnson, Justin Louis, Jermaine Jarvis and Jaylin Davis.

Brenton Brown and Rashawn West were among the standouts on defense.