Pelicans seek turnaround

Youth and experience are dealing its share of lumps to the Port Allen boys basketball team.

The Pelicans went 0-3 in the East Ascension Invitational Tournament, one off a 59-57 loss to the host squad. PAHS dropped 58-38 contest to Bonnabel and 61-34 to Glen Oaks.

The Pelicans dropped the 3-8 for the season, but four of the losses came by three-point margins, head coach Derrick Jones said.

“A lot of that comes down to youth errors,” he said. “We have too many turnovers and too much inconsistency, particularly on defense.”

It’s not a problem the Pelicans can’t fix, Jones said.

“We’re in good spirits mentally, and we have a strong work ethic and a team attitude rather than having kids playing just for themselves,” he said. “A lot of what we’re dealing with right now are things we can fix by the time we get into district play.”

The Pelicans will seek victory Friday against Booker T. Washington of New Orleans. PAHS will travel the following week for tournament action at French Settlement.