Pelicans win Sugar Cane Classic Pre-game Challenge, hope for same success tonight

Jordan Arceneaux

Sports@thewestsidejournal.com

It’s certain that the Port Allen Pelican fans hope that tonight’s Sugar Cane Classic goes as well as last night’s pre-game challenge.

Last night’s festivities sported 13 games ranging from tug-a-war to a 3-point shootout in which students, faculty and staff from Brusly and Port Allen participated. When it was over, it was Port Allen who came out victorious, winning the challenge 8-5.

After head coaches Hoff Schooler and Don Gibson kicked off the event with team introductions, the competition began. Port Allen won two rounds of tug-a-war, but Brusly took a 3-2 lead after winning two rounds of balloon popping and musical chairs.

Coach John Williams knotted things up at three after winning the push-up challenge with 100 push-ups in one minute. Port Allen took the Oreo challenge, while Brusly took the student round of the sack race, but that was the last event the Panthers won.

The Pelicans closed out the challenge by winning the last three events, which included the teacher sack race, 3-point contest and a free-throw shootout between the two principals. Port Allen principal James Jackson outshot Brusly Principal Walt Lemoine 7-5.

With the pre-game events out of the way, the stage is set for the 48th annual matchup to see who has the best football team on the west side.

Kickoff is set for 7 tonight at Guy Otwell Stadium in Port Allen.