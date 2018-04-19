Pels ace the test in West Side Relays

Staff report

One test remained for the Port Allen boys and girls track teams before the District 8-2A meet, and both teams aced it.

On an overcast Friday, April 13, luck was not a problem for PAHS, whose teams outpaced the competition by commanding leads for first place in the Westside Relays.

Port Allen’s girls tallied 146 points for first place and the boys led their competition with 125 points for the top showing at their home event at Guy Otwell Stadium. The event was a prelude to the district meet on April 18 (after press time) at Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge.

Rounding out the competition in the girls competition were Opelousas (88), Woodlawn (78), Brusly (76), Dunham (60), Central-BR (43), Northeast (30), Marksville (32) and East Feliciana (1).

The Pelican boys squad had a much closer run. Only 20 points separated the PAHS boys from runner-East Feliciana (105). The remaining finishes included Woodlawn (76), Opelousas (71), Central (41.5), Dunham (38), Northeast (36.5), Marksville (30), Brusly (24) and St. John (8).

The event paired PAHS against district foes Dunham, East Feliciana and Northeast. Despite the strong finish by East Feliciana in the boys competition and the solid run by the Dunham girls, both coaches still agreed that perennial state contender Episcopal would still pose the biggest roadblock to the district title.

GIRLS

Alttalyka Follins led the pack for PAHS in the 400-meter dash (1:02.29) and high jump (5-0) , while state contender Rickia Lenoir led in the shot put (36-09), just ahead of teammate Emily Nichols (34-09).

Lenoir had a second-place throw in the discus event (102-4), while Nichols took first (110-4).

Peyton Christopher was first in the javelin throw (90-91) and J’Lyacia Grevious was second (88-04). Christopher was second in the pole vault (5-06).

The team of Allyssa Miller, Mariah Charles, Kristian Wicker and Tremisha Moore placed first in the 4-by-200 meter relays.

BOYS

Field events brought out the best showings for the boys, including two first-place showings for Chris Murphy – long jump (21-07) and triple jump (43-0), while Damon Ausbook led the competition in the pole vault (10-06). Rashawn West was second in the long jump (20-10) and third in the triple jump (42-0), while Gerrod Franklin notched second in the high jump (42-0).

Traveon Scott took second in the shot put (43-08) and discus (133-07), while Travis Johnson notched the runner-up spot in the javelin (142-03).

Miles Hopkins took second in the 100-meter dash (11.29), while the team of Franklin, Ke’Shawn Henderson, Jacoby Howard and Lekelvin Batiste placed second in the 4-by-400 (3:45.00).