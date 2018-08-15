Pels await scrimmage action vs. White Castle

Staff Report

Friday marks the first test for the 2018 Port Allen football team.

The Pelicans spent much of the last three months in conditioning drills and inner-squad drills, but now they will get a look at where they stand this stage in the season.

PAHS heads into preseason scrimmage action against White Castle at Guy Otwell Stadium. Action begins at 6 p.m.

As with the Pelicans, the Bulldogs look to build momentum after a 2-9 season last year under head coach Aaron Meyer.

Port Allen head coach Don Gibson said he expects the best from his players even in a scrimmage, but the opponent is not the primary concern.

“Coach Meyer is a great coach and his team has a lot of potential this season, but right now our main concern is to see how far our guys have come since we’ve started practice,” he said. “We need to see where we stand as we into action into the actual game setting.

“The kids need this more than anything to see where they are and see how they stack up against other teams,” Gibson continued. “It gets old for players after they’ve hit against each other week after week, so we’re very excited about this Friday night.”

Full-gear practice drills have been the rule of the day much of the last week. the full gear for the duration of practice has brought another challenge to the Pelicans.

“The heat has been brutal, and it was especially that way today (Monday),” Gibson said. “Of course, that’s the situation every team faces this time of year, but the workouts we’ve had over the summer have been a big help for us for this time of the year.”

Despite temperatures in the mid 90s and a heat index hovering about the century mark, the Pelicans have refused to let the conditions bring them down.

Players have pushed themselves harder and worked at peak level despite the torrid conditions, Gibson said.

“That’s what I’m most proud of,” he said. “Our kids are showing the same level of work ethic regardless of the conditions, and that all comes with attitude, which has been great all along this season.

“In fact, Friday’s practice may have been the best I’ve seen so far in my two years at Port Allen,” Gibson added. “If they keep this same work ethic going, I think we can surprise some people this season.”