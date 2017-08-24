Pels await Wildcats for jamboree action on Friday

Staff Report

It’s a night of scenarios – first and last – for Port Allen in its jamboree game Friday against Livonia.

The game will give the Pelicans the first chance of the season – and first time for a sizable chunk of the roster – under the Friday night lights, Aug. 25, in front of a crowd when they host Livonia in the Port Allen High School Jamboree.

Kickoff time at Guy Otwell Stadium is tentatively 6 p.m.

It’s also the last free opportunity to work out kinks and clean up mistakes before the official start of the season one week later against arch rival Brusly.

“We definitely have some things we want to clean up before the start of the season, but this is a great opportunity for our men to get some playing time against a team that should really put us to the test,” said head coach Don Gibson, who himself will lead the Pelicans into action for the first time in a Friday night game on PAHS turf.

Port Allen could not ask for much better for a test of its skills going into the season when the Pels tangle with the Wildcats, who reached the 3A state championship game twice – as runner-up after a loss to Union Parish in 2013 and in a state title win the following year against Amite. The Wildcats have reached the playoffs five consecutive season, most recently in a season which ended with a playoff loss in the opening round.

“They’re a good, solid program,” Gibson said. “They’re big, they’re quick, they’re physical and they’re some of the best skilled players we’ll face and the only way we’ll improve as a team is if we play the best.”

Livonia enters the season with its own share of changes, including the loss of several key starters and a new head coach in the form of Marc Brown, who most recently coached two seasons at Brusly and served as offensive coordinator on the Livonia squad that won the 3A state championship.

“I thought it went well. We started off really well, but the heat set in and we had some mental errors, but I was impressed with the attitude as we try to change the culture in terms of dealing with adversity,” Gibson said. “I think right now, it’s the fundamental aspect that needs the most work, doing what you’re supposed to and staying in the right condition physically and mentally.”

Running back Edward Wilson scored on runs of 20 and 10 yards for the Pelicans in their two touchdowns in the scrimmage

“He has a chance to be a good football player for us,” Gibson said.

Gibson saw signs of growth and development during the scrimmage against White Castle High on Aug. 18.

“One thing I thought we did really well was getting lined up, knowing what we were doing on every assignment,”

“Harold Jones did some good things, but there are things he needs to work on. He’s improving as a quarterback and I think he’ll do really well for us,” he said.

The Pelicans had a few missed opportunities in the red zone, which will be a focus for the team as they head into real-game situations, Gibson said.

“What you want to do if you’re going to be a good team is make the most of the opportunities in the red zone, because as young players you lose that mental psyche when you miss on those chances,” he said. “It’s all about dealing with adversity.”

Pictured above: The Pelicans hold the line against a White Castle Bulldog during a scrimmage at Port Allen High School on Friday, Aug. 18.

Photo by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal