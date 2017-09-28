Pels clawed by Tigers, 21-18

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Port Allen football coach Don Gibson does not like a loss, but he saw plenty things that pleased him in his team’s showing in the District 7-2A opener.

The Pelicans held the lead for most of a game, interrupted by a long lightning delay, but a fallout in the fourth quarter allowed The Dunam School to pull from behind for an 21-18 win on Thursday, Sept. 21, at Guy Otwell Field.

“It was a great game, and it was unfortunate someone had to lose this one,” he said.

Port Allen showed progress in the game, particularly in the way they handled adversity.

“Our guys didn’t stop, they didn’t look back and they did all they could,” Gibson said. “They’re a young team, though, and we still have a little way to go before we’re the program we want to be.”

The difference between a win and loss for the Pelicans came in the fourth quarter when the Pelicans reached the Dunham 1-yard line, but lost possession on a fumble which allowed the Tigers to take the victory.

“That hurt us, but it’s something we’ll work on,” Gibson said. “We’re doing a lot of good things out there, but we need to learn how to finish a game.”

The Pelicans swung out the gate for the opening lead of a lightning-quick 79-yard run by Norrisse Cummings for a 6-0 lead. The Pels had to settle for the six after a conversion run failed.

Treylon Mouton’s 3-yard run put the Tigers on the board, followed by a Benton Davis kick which put Dunham ahead 7-6. Cummings put the Pelicans back in the lead this time on a 1-yard sneak which gave the Pelicans a 7-6 lead.

Lightning delays stretched the game, but it did not hamper either team. Brett Guidry scored on a 9-yard pass from Mike Williams for the Tigers.

Freshman quarterback Jacoby Howard put the Pelicans back in the lead in the fourth quarter when he scored on a 1-yard keeper. Howard has held down the fort while senior play-caller Harold Jones recovers from an ankle injury.

“He has really stepped up to the plate,” Gibson said. “He’s a true freshman, and he has a lot of potential to be very valuable for us in the coming years.”

Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge late in the game that gave Dunham the win.

Gibson did not attribute the long delays to the Pelican loss.

“We won’t go that direction … the other team found a way to win,” he said. “We were in a position to win, but couldn’t finish. We’re going to fix that.”