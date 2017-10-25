Pels fall to East Feliciana in Week 8

Staff Report

Port Allen mustered a comeback attempt in the second half, but East Feliciana stretched its lead for a 34-14 win over the Pelicans in District 7-2A action Friday, Oct. 20, at Calvin Chapman Sr. Memorial Stadium.

The combination of a stingy defense and a productive ground-based offense kept East Feliciana in control much of the game for its homecoming celebration, but the Pelicans made a solid comeback effort in the third quarter.

The Pelicans dropped to 2-6 and 1-3 in District 7-2A, while East Feliciana improved to 4-4 and 3-1 in district.

“We have to do a better job of coming out with emotion,” head coach Don Gibson said. “I thought we showed a lack of emotion early in the game.”

Norrisse Cummings scored on runs of 4 and 6 yards for PAHS in the third quarter after the Pelicans went to halftime with a 20-0 deficit.

“Our guys didn’t give up, but we had a lot of little mistakes along the way that hurt us in the long run, especially on turnovers,” Gibson said. “Plus, we have to learn to execute and play four full quarters of football because you need a complete game to beat a team like East Feliciana.

“We just have to do a better job, and that all falls on me as a head coach,” he said. “I think we’re headed the right direction, but we have to play four quarters.”

DeAndre Patin, who led the Tigers with 137 yards, put EFHS on the scoreboard off a 2-yard sneak midway in the first quarter.

A Caleb Anderson 55-yard touchdown pass stretched the lead for East Feliciana, which capitalized on an interception at midfield to set up the score.

Anderson struck again in the second quarter with a 4-yard run before the intermission.

The Cummings touchdowns gave PAHS a chance at turning the tables on the Tigers, but another interception pulled the game out of Port Allen’s grasp.

Patin capitalized on Port Allen’s misfortune with a 40-yard touchdown run, while Marvell Jackson took a 7-yard pass from Anderson.

The Tigers held the Pelicans to eight first downs and 138 yards total offense, which included 113 yards on the rushing attack.

Quarterback Harold Jones threw three interceptions in the loss.

EFHS finished the night with 351 yards offense, with 269 yards on the ground. The Tigers had one interception and one fumble.

“We have to get better,” Gibson said. “We have two more games, and I’d like to see these kids get those two wins at the end of the season.

“They’re a young team, but it’s my job to get them to the next level, and that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.