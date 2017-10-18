Pels fall to Knights, 55-27

Staff Report

Port Allen came into action against district standout Episcopal with hopes of stopping a potent Knight offensive attack.

It worked until the second quarter, when the Knights shined with four touchdowns in five minutes en route to a 55-27 win over the Pelicans in District 8-2A action at Guy Otwell Stadium.

“We played better than we did against Loranger, but a moral victory is not a win,” Port Allen head coach Don Morgan said. “We’re trying to improve each week, and we’re getting there, but we still have a lot to do to change the culture of this program.”

Port Allen (2-5, 1-2), which sought out to put behind a 41-0 loss to Loranger, seemed very well on its way with a 21-7 in the start of the fourth quarter after a 15-yard scamper by Norrise Cummings.

Cummings finished with 17 carries for 142 yards.

The Pelicans stopped Episcopal in the first quarter when Jacoby Howard grabbed an interception from EHS quarterback Caden Edenfield. A Harold Jones touchdown pass to Rashawn West put the Pels ahead 14-0.

Jones finished the night with 11 of 20 passes for 238 yards, and three interceptions. West had four receptions for 152 yards.

“We had too many turnovers, and you can’t do that against a team like Episcopal,” Gibson said. “We knew what to expect from this team.

“We had some breakdowns on offense, but also on special teams, and that really hurt us against Episcopal,” he said.

Caden Dickinson led the Knights with four touchdowns, while Austin Jemison had two for the Knights, who improved to 6-1 and 4-0 in district.