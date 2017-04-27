Pels grab third at Dist. 6-3A meet

Staff Report

BAINS – Leonard Parker got just about what he expected from his Port Allen boys track team.

He was well aware of the top-to-bottom talent defending 3A state champion West Feliciana brought to the table, but his Pelicans still managed a third-place finish in the District 6-3A meet April 19 at West Feliciana High School.

“It was a great meet with a lot of competition and it will be the last time we’ll be in 3A meet for at least two years, so it was great to participate with those athletes and coaches one more time,” Parker said.

“We did well and even though I’d like it if we’d have done better, that’s what it’s like in this kind of competition.”

West Feliciana coasted to first with 138 points, while Parkview took second (82). Glen Oaks was fourth (69), Baker fifth (59), University Lab sixth (57), Donaldsonville seventh (49) and Brusly eighth (29).

“We came out of 10 qualifiers and we’re going to try to get them to state,” said Parker, who was set to lead the Pels to the Region IV, Class 3A regional meet April 26 at Jewel Sumner High School. “West Feliciana will be the favorite at the regional, as well – they’re that good.”

Michael Williams continued his success in the high jump with a leap of 6-feet-2-inches for first place, while Rashawn West had a distance of 41-feet-7-inches for third in the triple jump.

Trzavier Antoine also qualified for regionals with a third place throw in the javelin competition (127-feet-6-inches), along with teammate Traveon Scot, who had a toss of 124-feet-5-inches in the discus throw.

Hurdles also brought momentum for the Pelicans, who took first in the 300-meter off a finish of 39.50 by Norisse Cummings, while Cameron Battley took second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.68). Battley, Cummings, Alvion Williams and Sean Garner also combined to give PAHS a fourth place finish in the 4-by-400 (3:39.59).