Pels grasping fundamentals during spring football drills

– Photo by Quinn Welsch/TheWest Side Journal

The first full week of spring football practice brought plenty of enthusiasm for first-year Port Allen head coach Don Gibson.

It’s a “back-to-basics” approach, but the drills have given Gibson a strong indication of what he can expect from his Pelican football team.

“We had a good week,” he said. “The speed of the practices is picking up, as well as our respective knowledge of program – both the coaches and the players.”

Much of the focus delved upon the fundamental approach to the game and the process of getting players acclimated with a new system.

“Right now, it’s about what I should expect of them and what they should expect from me,” said Gibson, who came to Port Allen after a coaching stint in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “Everyone has good feelings about where we’re headed thus far.”

With the focus mainly on the fundamentals, the practices have set up more of the big picture than the tiny details.

“We’re not practicing blitzes and we’re not doing trick plays – just the basics,” Gibson said. “Right now, we’re more concerned about zone coverage, running back carries and the right technique of running the ball – nothing out of the ordinary.”

Gibson’s biggest goal by the end of the spring drills (Monday, May 22) will involve the bond between the coaching staff and the players.

He wants to put his own signature on the program rather than duplicate the work of another coach.

“We’re doing things differently, not to say there’s anything bad about others,” Gibson said. “I’m not here to replace anyone.”