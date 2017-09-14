Pels hope to rebound against Donaldsonville rival

Staff Report

The Port Allen Pelicans want to put Week Two as far back in their minds as possible.

After a 49-8 thrashing against Plaquemine, the Pelicans hope to regain momentum when they face former district rival Donaldsonville in a non-district game Friday, Sept. 15, at Guy Otwell Stadium.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Donaldsonville is no stranger to Port Allen. The two teams sparred in Class 3A for several years and even crossed paths in Class 2A in the ‘90s. The classifications may have changed, but the Pelicans will face the same caliber competitor when the Tigers come to town.

The Tigers (2-0) head into action after a 50-7 win last week against White Castle, and a 36-20 win in the season opener against neighboring foe Assumption.

“They’re athletic, big bad and physical, they have some guys who can do good things both sides of the ball,” PAHS head coach Don Gibson said. “We know they’ll be a challenge, so we need to get on the right track.”

As in the case with Brusly and Plaquemine – two foes from down La. Hwy. 1, but in different classifications – Gibson knows his team is very familiar with the type of team they’ll face.

“For most of the kids, they’ve known Donaldsonville from the last several years and they know the kind of program they have, so the thing we’re going to do is focus on what we do here at P.A. and focus on getting back on the right track,” he said. “They’re always a tough opponent, and they’re one of those programs that plays you hard year after year.”

It will also be a matter of moving past the loss the Plaquemine, a major setback for the Pelicans after the Week One win against Brusly, the first victory over the Panthers in four years.

“We’re putting last week behind us and focusing on Donaldsonville,” Gibson said. “We have to play physical and do the fundamental things we’ve been taught to do.

“We can’t allow ourselves to have the kind of first quarter we had against Plaquemine,” he said. “We need to go out there, play with confidence and handle adversity.”

Pictured above: Jonte Smith leads the Pels onto the field in the first home game of the season.

Photo by Hannah Daigle/The West Side Journal