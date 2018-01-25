Pels need not dwell

Staff Report

Port Allen coach Derrick Jones likes big tests for his Pelican basketball team.

He’ll get what he wants Friday night when the Pels start District 7-2A action Friday against longtime 2A power Dunham in a 7 p.m. showdown at home.

The goal at this point in the season now hinges on looking for success ahead and not dwelling on what they have done already.

“The hardest thing to do is finish,” he said. “Nobody remembers what you did in November, but every step gets a little harder, like getting up to the fifty-first floor.”After a slow start, the Pelicans have reaped the benefits of the pre-season workouts.

“We’re going to be good late because we’ve got character kids,” he said. “Old school coaching is about breaking you down and building you back up”.

The back-to-back wins over arch rival have served as a major confidence builder for the Pels, who had struggled against BHS in recent seasons.

“A lot of our guys did not have a lot of confidence and didn’t know what they were getting themselves into,” Jones said. “I was worrying about breaking them down, but we had to establish discipline and establish some benchmarks and set a tone early.

“We put them through a lot, made them really hard, demanding and something they had to get used to,” he said.”They had to adjust both physically and mentally. It took them a little while to adjust to it.”

Jones now expects the Pels to carry that standard to the next level, particularly in a district filled with powerhouses, including Church Academy and Episcopal.

“We talk about a standard of excellence in everything we do,” he said. “Once you go through it and you can survive the initial shock of something you, you see the improvement.

“Confidence comes from hard work, and they’re reaping the benefits,” Jones said.