Pels rebuilding program

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

It may take a while for the rebuilding of the Port Allen baseball team to vie for a district title, but head coach Leroy Thompsonis seeing some diamonds in the rough in this year’s team.

The Pelicans, 4-12, have struggled with experience throughout the last two years, although PAHS managed to pull out a win over Donaldsonville.

“By the time we get a lot of these players, it’s the first time many have played at this level,” said Thompson, a second-year coach with the Pels.

Thompson has seen improvement at the plate, but errors and giving up runs on walks have hurt defensively for PAHS.

Greg Martin is leading the team at the bat, along with Edmund Reville, but whom are batting in the high 300s.

At the mound, Thompson is seeing the best work from Austin Mickens and Broden Amand, but Mickens has had the edge on experience and has managed to notch a number of strikeouts on opposing batters.

The biggest challenge for the Pelicans stems from the lack of a strong summer program, but that could change this year with a league program the Pels will compete in during the summer.

“What we need more than anything, though, is to get the community to embrace the sport of baseball again,” he said. “Until that happens, it will hard to get kids to compete at the highest level.

“We’re trying to do what we can at the high school level, and we’re trying to do what we can with the sophomores coming along,” Thompson said.

The Pelicans were set to play Episcopal in a doubleheader Tuesday after press time. Port Allen hosts East Feliciana on April 3.

“East Feliciana will be more competitive,” Thompson said. “Along with Northeast and East Feliciana, we’re experiencing growing pains.”