Pels out after Round 1

Vikings oust PAHS, 29-12

Staff Report

The Port Allen Pelicans made a comeback effort in the second half, but could not overcome a first-half deficit in a 28-12 loss against Northeast in opening-round Class 2A non-select playoff action on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Pelicans ended the season 3-8 under first-year head coach Don Gibson.

Senior running back Norrisse Cummings, in his last game in Pelican football gear, scored on an 8-yard touchdown that put the Pelicans on the scoreboard after PAHS spotted the Vikings a 22-0 lead at the half.

He also tacked on a 6-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Cummings finished the game with 23 carries for 161 yards, including a 29-yard gain in the first quarter.

His carry helped put the Pelicans deep in the red zone late in the first quarter, but PAHS lost possession on downs.

The Vikings systematically worked their way down field on passes by junior quarterback Ryshaun Steel and senior running back Montrell Bell, before Bell reached the Pelican end zone from the 10-yard line. A two-point conversion put NEHS ahead, 8-0.

Northeast’s offense continued to roll and added two more TDs by intermission.

“A lot of what happened in this game goes back to what I’ve said all season about how the team needs to learn to handle adversity,” Gibson said. “We had some good spots in the game, but we needed to take advantage of every move into the red zone.

“It’s going to take a while, but we’re working to change the culture.”

Quarterback Harold Jones III completed 7 of 23 passes for 70 yards, including a 31-yarder to De’Ante Woods in the first quarter.

He also rushed 10 times for 25 yards, while D’Eante Woods had one carry for 20 yards.

Woods had two receptions for 38 yards, while Rashawn West had one for 17 yards.

Port Allen defeated Northeast, a District 7-2A foe, during regular season action, but an ineligible player on the Pelican roster forced the Pelicans to forfeit the game, per Louisiana High School Athletic Association rules.

Gibson plans to work immediately with players for next season.

“We had some good and some bad this season, but I’m determined to make this work and bring back the great tradition of Port Allen football,” he said. “I plan to be here a long time.”

Northeast (8-3) travels to Vidalia on Friday, Nov. 17, for second-round 2A action.