Staff report

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A 2-4 year-old shepherd lab mix is looking for a forever home. He needs a home without small dogs. He is good with kids and very friendly. He is healthy and already neutered. He is scheduled to be euthanized next week if he is not adopted. Contact Friends of the West Baton Rouge Animal Shelter ar 225-336-2428 for more information on this furry friend. Please also let us know if you decide to adopt him.