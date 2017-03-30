Petition of damages filed against West Baton Rouge Credit

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Photo by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

More than two dozen creditors from West Baton Rouge Credit have filed a petition for damages as of March 23.

The petition comes shortly after the West Baton Rouge lending company’s owner, Todd Cutrer, filed for a chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The petition refers to the company’s practices as a “ponzi scheme” and accuses Cutrer of “fraudulent conduct,” “continuing conspiracy to defund,” “intentional and innominate torts and unfair and fraudulent trade practices” in violation of state law.

The petition alleged that Cutrer and his wife Carolyn Cutrer used a business partnership to hide unlawful proceeds from West Baton Rouge Credit. The Patori Partnership is listed as a defendant among, Carolyn Cutrer, Brandy Rivers Cutrer and Jason Cutrer.

“[West Baton Rouge Credit] was used by Todd and Carolyn Cutrer as a front for a ‘pyramid’ or ‘Ponzi’ or ‘Madoff’ type of scheme to defraud plaintiffs and numerous others out of millions of dollars, until discovery on or about Feb. 7, 2017,” the petition alleged.

The company owes almost $6 million in unsecured claims to its top 20 largest creditors, according to documents filed with the Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.

Cutrer submit the filing on Feb. 21.

The company listed 85 creditors in the filing.

According to the petition, Cutrer and his wife sold investments to the plaintiffs throughout Louisiana (and in Georgia) using promissory certificates ensuring repayment.

The company promised to pay 10 percent monthly interest per year until the end of their term and to pay back the full balance of the investment to the investors, the petition stated.

The plaintiffs were paid interest rates late and sometimes in reduced amounts, in breach of the certificate promises, the petition alleged.

The husband and wife duo did not provide material disclosures and documents, but did make “oral misrepresentations” to the plaintiffs that their investments would be used to fund the lending company’s “lucrative business of issuing small consumer loans” less than $1,000 at interest rates up to 36 percent, the petition stated. It goes on to say that those loans were pitched to local individuals with poor credit to finance the couple’s purchase of household items and appliances.

“[West Baton Rouge Credit] was insolvent from the beginning of the scheme and its obligations to plaintiffs and other investors always exceeded the total assets carried on the books… as Todd and Carolyn Cutrer fraudulently misused monies invested by plaintiffs and other investors to fund a lavish personal lifestyle.”

All of the promissory notes by the plaintiffs, some dating to the ‘90s, are listed in the petition as “past due, owing and in default.”

The plaintiffs are asking for compensation for their damages and additional compensation for attorney fees.

The Cutrers nor their attorney were available for comment.

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to restructure its finances and does not necessarily mean permanent closure. A Chapter 11 provides that a company may find a way to possible pay off those it owes money to.