Photo courtesy of Metha Arnold A Christmas Luncheon for The West Side Women’s Club was held at Monte Vista Plantation in Port Allen on Dec. 15. Hostesses from left to right: Emma Lee Lefebvre, Andrea Normand, Carolyn Lorio, Joyce Barbier and Ruth Stanley.

Evva Wilson, John Anderson, Ellis Gauthier, and Jeannie Luckett visit following the Ethel Claiborne Dameron lecture sponsored by the West Baton Rouge Historical Association on on Oct. 30. John Anderson is the son of famed artist Walter Anderson and Anderson family curator.

Staff Report

West Baton Rouge Museum

John Anderson, son of famed artist Walter Anderson and Anderson family curator, entertained a packed house for the annual Ethel Claiborne Dameron Lecture on Oct.30. The event coincided with a West Baton Rouge Museum exhibit of Walter Anderson’s Fairy Tales, featuring original drawings, block prints, and ceramic works by the famed southern artist. A highlight of the exhibit was “Cinderella on Her Way to the Ball,” a linoleum block print carved by Walter Anderson and colored by his children in the 1940’s. Some years ago, this piece was donated to the Walter Anderson Museum of Art by the West Baton Rouge Historical Association. John Anderson grew up in the artistic retreat at Shearwater Pottery in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. The youngest son of Walter and Agnes Anderson, he has served as curator or co-curator for 12 exhibits of his father’s art. Additionally, he has written about him extensively, and participated in the production of several films on the subject. John Anderson also served as first president of the board of directors for the group that built The Walter Anderson Museum of Art. A reception followed the program.