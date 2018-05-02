Plaquemine Bank & Trust Company celebrates 50th Anniversary with 31st Annual Art Alert art show

Staff Report

On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company celebrated its 50th anniversary and hosted the 31st annual “Art Alert” Art Show, which was open to all natives and current residents of Iberville and West Baton Rouge Parishes. Several artists who participated in this anniversary year have regularly participated for most of the previous 30 art shows. Total entries submitted for display in 2018 totaled 124, with a limit of one entry per artist in all categories, except adults 18+ and professionals.

Entry categories included Children Under 10 Years of Age, 10 to13 Years of Age, 14 to 18 Years of Age, 18+ Years of Age and Professional.

At 4:00 p.m. in the Plaquemine Bank lobby, a community-wide reception was held to recognize all participating artists. Stephen Panepinto, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, emceed the reception. He thanked bank employees who planned the event, as well as Jan Herrington with Positive Results Advertising, the bank’s marketing firm. She introduced Zoë Bertrand, the reigning “Evangeline” International Acadian Festival Queen. He thanked all the artists who entered the contest and teachers who encouraged their students to do so.

Next, he introduced the Art Alert art show judges Rodneyna Hart and Judi Betts. Internationally recognized, Judi Betts is a highly respected painter, author, instructor and juror. She graduated with a Fine Arts Degree from Indiana University, received a Masters in Education from Louisiana State University and completed post graduate work at both Brigham Young and Southern Oregon State Universities. Her paintings are included in museum, corporate and university collections, with many of her works seen on network television shows, CD covers and wine bottle labels

Rodneyna Hart is the Exhibitions Manager at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum as well as the Curator and Art Manager for The Healthcare Gallery. Hart has worked as the Exhibit Coordinator at The Baton Rouge Gallery, Preparator at The LSU Museum of Art, Co-Curator of the Prospect 3+BR Invitational, is a member of the Louisiana State Arts Council and serves on the advisory board of Baton Rouge Community College Art Department. Through her volunteer, administrative, preparatory and curatorial work, and achievements as an artist, Rodneyna Hart has been instrumental in the growth of the local contemporary art community.

In the Children Under 10 Years of Age category, Sophie Landry’s work received first place honors as well as the Bankers Choice award and she was in attendance and able to accept her awards. Second place was awarded to Ainsley Pleasant and third place honors were awarded to Jillian Riera’s untitled piece.

In the 10 – 13 Years of Age category, a three photo mixed media work by Zoe Marante earned first place honors. Benjamin Martin’s “Fish of the Gulf” received the second place award. Third place honors went to Logan Hebert’s portrait. Honorable mention was awarded to Brynn Hebert for her copper “Tree of Life.” Kaitlyn Washington’s “Mermaid” earned the Bankers Choice prize.

In the 14 to 18 Years of Age Category, first place went to Daniela Guiterrez Romero’s “Cora Texas.” She also received the Bankers Choice award. Cameryn Gauthe’s “Fading Away” won second place. The third place winner was Logan Zimmerman’s “Racoon” and honorable mention was awarded to Haleigh Babin’s “Black Eyed Children.”

First place in the 18 Years + category was awarded to Gloria Genusa for her scratchboard piece entitled, “Lilies of the Night.” Steve Martin’s “We, the Zebra” and Kynlie Fremin’s “April Showers Brings May Flowers” received second and third places, respectively. Raphael K. White’s “Werewolf” earned honorable mention. Steve Martin also received the Bankers Choice award in this category.

In the professional category, Randy LaPrairie received first place honors for “Athabascan Indian Maiden” and the Bankers Choice award for “Sugar & Pups”. Second place in the professional category went to Mary Kay Capone for “Magnolias” and third place was awarded to Joan Landry Lasak’s “Coastal Scene”. Honorable mention was awarded to Mary Parker for her work entitled “All in the Family.”

As awards were presented, both judges shared details of what attracted them to the selected pieces, be it technical accomplishment, use of color, humor or focal point.