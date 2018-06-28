Plaquemine ramps up 4th Celebration with Rockin Dopsie

The City of Plaquemine is ramping up its July 4th Hometown Celebration this year with the zydeco funk of renowned Rockin’ Dopsie and the Zydeco Twisters!

The celebration of our nation’s birthday, being held on Wednesday, July 4, will also include many favorites: a patriotic boat parade, free games for the kids, plenty of food, 30 arts and crafts booths, a jitterbug contest, and a fantastic fireworks display. Festivities begin at the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park located at 57845 Foundry Street in Plaquemine at 5 pm.

The Plaquemine Lock Historic Site and Iberville Museum, both adjacent to the Waterfront Park, will be open for tours from 3 until 7 pm. The museum will offer free face painting and popsicles. Music begins at the Waterfront Park at 5 pm with Rockin’ Dopsie.

The boat parade departs from the boat landing on Bayou Road across from the Iberville Parish Jail at 5:30 p.m. It arrives at the Waterfront Park at about 5:50 p.m. The boat parade grand marshals are area veterans, and all of the boats are encouraged to be decorated in patriotic colors. There is no fee to participate in the boat parade, and boats can be docked at the Waterfront Park.

A brief ceremony to honor the veterans serving as grand marshals begins at 6 p.m. More music and dancing on the boardwalk follows, with a jitterbug dance contest at 7 p.m. The festivities end with a dramatic fireworks display over the bayou at 9 p.m.

Vendors can get information on booths by calling the City of Plaquemine at 225.687.3116. No ice chests, tents, fireworks or pets are allowed at the Waterfront Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.