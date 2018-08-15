Play ball for a good cause

Jaci Pinell

A co-ed softball tournament benefiting a local woman’s neck surgery and medical expenses will occur at Myhand Park Aug 18-19.

Valerie Thibodeaux has been suffering from neck and back pain for “some time now,” she said. Doctors told her in March that she requires a surgery where she has parts of her spinal cord nearly blocked off from the 9 mm sized masses that put pressure against it.

“One part of her body is already paralyzed, and she’s at risk of losing [more sensation],” Christy Falcon, said of her family-oriented, dog-loving aunt who has been married for almost 30 years. Valerie has medical insurance through her job, Falcon said, however, it will only pay $2,000 worth towards the $14,000-$15,000 surgery.

After the surgery, Thibodeaux will be out of work for up to three months, and she must pay for her medical expenses during unemployment because she does not have short-term disability coverage.

While she pays for household bills, she will also have expenses like co-pays, medications and for the gas required to travel to appointments. She has offered to babysit on Facebook to stay afloat during “these tough times being out of work.”

“I don’t know how I’ll be able to make it without my paycheck through my recovery process,” Thibodeaux wrote in March on her Go Fund Me fundraising post to raise money for surgery.

“We’ve already done one fundraiser, and we only raised about $4,500 – $5,000 and we’re using that money to put on a softball benefit,” Falcon said of the June event that had an auction, food sales, raffles and door prizes at the Addis Railroad Museum.

Merging the Falcon family’s involvement in softball into the fundraising equation proved to be the way as several teams booked up the tournament with the $225 entry fee a week before the date. Teams get 10 swings for $10 a person with elimination on the first day and final elimination on the next day.

Teams must bring their own 12” .44 core balls, and there will be an option to purchase extra home runs. The tournament will include concessions and a beer drinking trophy.

“Hopefully [the tournament] will do the trick so she can have her surgery,” Falcon said.