Play basketball, raise money for autism

A recent move from Wisconsin to West Baton Rouge hasn’t stopped Deonte Farr’s quest to bring fun, education and assistance to families of children with autism. Next Sunday, the first basketball event hosted by Farr’s organization Steppin 4 Autism will be held in the West Baton Rouge Community Center.

Deon Farr is the mother of Deontay Farr, a 15-year-old with Autism. Deontay Farr was diagnosed with Autism at age 7, and ever since his mother has worked to raise awareness, educate and provide assistance for families of children with Autism.

“I want everyone to know this is my effort to join others together to increase awareness and help families with Autism. I created the organization quickly after Deontay was diagnosed when we realized that this was an area that needed a lot of education and assistance. As a community, we need to support each other and we wanted to step it up and have a positive movement to bring people together.”

Deontay Farr is experiencing his first year of high school at Port Allen High School. Deon Farr works in Port Allen and while she has moved away from life-long friends, her organization and network in Wisconsin, she is determined to rebuild it here in Louisiana.

“I hope to bring more awareness and direct assistance in the future to the autistic community here,” Deon Farr said.

Deon plans to help provide specialized classes for autistic children who are able, where they can be trained in taking care of themselves on a broader scale, she said.

Basketball for Autism will be held at the Community Center beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 15th. Teams will compete in three in three games. Everyone is invited to participate, as teams are available for children ages 4 to 9 years old and adults. A dance team will perform around noon and a DJ will provide music throughout the event. To sign up contact Deon Farr (414) 916-8331 or email at poriloveautism07@gmail.com.