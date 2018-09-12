Jordan Arceneaux

sports@thewestsidejournal.com

Brusly defensive back Conner Sorrell said he played “pretty well” in last Friday’s 47-7 win over Northlake Christian.

His evaluation of his performance translated to six tackles, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble and one pass defended.

That performance earned the senior West Side Journal Player of the Week honors.

“I played pretty well. It was Week 2, but I can still work better with more practice, but we beat them 47-7,” he said. “I did my part, the team did it’s part, but we can always get better.”

Sorrell was thrown at three times resulting in one pass deflection.

He is one of the leaders of a Brusly defense that has been stingy giving up points so far this season. The unit has given up an average of 10 points per game in the two wins over Port Allen and Northlake Christian with both wins coming on the road.

Sorrell expressed happiness with the team’s early success, but he’s not content with the small sample size.

“We’re looking good right now, we just have to keep going,” he said. “It’s week 3 now. We have to go 1-0 this week, keep grinding and go week-by-week. I feel great, but we have to continue it though. We play better teams down the road, still gotta be more physical, play defense, don’t let up and keep that average low.”

The senior attributed the defense’s success to one word.

“Discipline,” he said. “ Just running to the football. No matter if you’re the backside corner and the play’s on the other side, full speed to the football. Give it your all every single play. Get the tackle and wrap up.”

Sorrell said head coach Hoff Schooler’s philosophy of taking the season game-by-game is what kept the team focused after an emotional win over Port Allen in the Sugar Cane Classic. He said that mentality allowed them to go out and pick up the dominating win in Covington.

“Coach tells us one week at a time, so in week one we beat them (Port Allen), and we had to move on to the next game.”

Sorrell and the Brusly defense face their next test Friday in a Belaire offense that is averaging 21 points per game.