Jordan Arceneaux

sports@thewestsidejournal.com

Brusly senior running back Trevon Snearl rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts in the Panthers’ 47-7 Week 2 win over the Northlake Christian Wolverines.

He followed that performance with 105 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns in Brusly’s 39-0 rout of Belaire last Friday.

His two touchdowns were from seven yards and 20 yards away.

Snearl’s performance earned him West Side Journal Player of the Week honors.

Snearl is Brusly’s leading rusher so far, rushing for 272 yards on 27 carries with three scores. That includes the opening game against Port Allen where he carried the ball three times for 17 yards.

“I feel like I was better than last week, but I have to thank my O-line because without them, I wouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing, not without them blocking,” Snearl said. “I do everything my coaches tell me to do. I don’t skip a drill. Every week I feel like I see myself getting better. Just reading the blocks, coming off the O-line and how they’re blocking and how I’m cutting it up the field.”

Snearl has been very productive so far in his first season playing at the high school level. He said he played in middle school, but his grades were an issue leading up to his senior year before he got it straight.

“Being a part of the team feels good,” he said.

The Panther rushing attack spearheads the team’s offensive success. The team has earned 1,055 yards of total offense in three games this season with 944 of those yards coming on the ground between primarily five different players.

“My position group, I feel like we’re good,” he said. “Everybody is on the same page, we have the same mindset in what we’re going to do. I just want to thank my team. They keep me pushing, Monday through Saturday.”

Brusly looks to stay undefeated when they travel to Baker this Friday to open district play.