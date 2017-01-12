PO’d about being PC?

Maybe you shouldn’t be

By Quinn Welsch

Editor of The West Side Journal

Much has been said about the impacts of political correctness during the last couple years.

I would argue the topic has been on many of our minds before the “presidential campaign from hell” began.

The argument for many is that political correctness, or “PC culture,” has been so rampant that it has stifled our willingness to discuss certain topics.

I disagree.

Is it so hard for us to talk about current events without being disrespectful? Is it so hard to think before we open our mouths when having a thoughtful conversation?

During an election poll I recall listening to a woman explain her frustration with being judged after making blanket generalizations of other people. It wasn’t fair to be labeled, she said. She clearly missed the hypocrisy of her statement, as have many others in the weeks and months that followed since.

The term political correctness has been twisted into so many different meanings, it’s hard to keep up with them. Political correctness is the reason why children expect participation trophies. Political correctness is why college campuses have safe spaces. If we weren’t so politically correct, we would have more jobs. If we weren’t so politically correct, men wouldn’t wear skinny jeans. An engineer tried to explain to me that STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) only became STEAM (to include art) because it wasn’t politically correct enough for liberals.

The term has become a figurative punching bag for anyone who wants to conflate anything vaguely construed as “liberal” to their gripe of the week. It’s just another buzz word. I guess now that Hillary Clinton is out of the political picture, people will double down on their efforts on blaming anything PC.

I don’t blame anyone for their hatred of political correctness. And perhaps in some cases, it can be stifling. But in the end, political correctness is merely a suggestion that we treat one another with respect. If you are reading this, please consider the previous sentence.

The blatant disregard for politeness is a pretty obvious reaction to an inevitable cultural change in America.

I still have reason to believe we are an increasingly tolerant people in West Baton Rouge, in Louisiana and in the country. Progress is sometimes slow, but it always comes around.