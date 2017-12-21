Pointe Coupee Electric employees recognized for service to members

Staff Report

Pointe Coupee Electric

Eight employees of Pointe Coupee Electric were recognized for reaching milestones of service and dedication to the co-op and to the members of the co-op. These dedicated employees are a vital part of the day-to-day operations of Pointe Coupee Electric.

This group of employees represents a combined total of 135 years of experience and service to the co-op and our members.

Myron A. Lambert, General Manager, stated “The employees experience, knowledge and dedication are proof of their commitment to providing the best possible service to our members and improving the quality of life in our area.

Lambert continued, “We take pride in our employees and what they bring to the co-op.”

In 2017, Pointe Coupee Electric employees represented over 600 combined years of service and experience to the cooperative and its members in Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge Parishes.