Pointe Coupee Electric provides 2017 educational mini-grants to local schools

Staff Report

Pointe Coupee Electric

Teachers whose schools are within a community served by Pointe Coupee Electric and whose students’ homes or parents’ businesses are served by the Cooperative are eligible for educational grants under an educational program sponsored by the Co-op. According to Myron A. Lambert, General Manager of the company, youth and education are a top priority of the Co-op. Lambert states, “Pointe Coupee Electric is totally committed to our members and continually strives to improve the quality of life in the communities in which we serve. The welfare and education of our youth are naturally some of our top priorities.”

To qualify for a donation, each adopted school must submit a written plan for an educational program that they would implement or expand. Only academic programs can qualify for one of these mini-grants.

On November 1, 2017 Pointe Coupee Electric hosted a luncheon and awarded educational mini-grants to its adopted schools throughout Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge Parishes. The funds were presented to the school principals and/or school representatives in each of the three parishes. Pointe Coupee Electric Manager of Finance and Administration James Jewell and Board of Directors member George LaCour, Jr. presented grant checks to the following schools:

Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, Chamberlin Elementary, Crescent Elementary & Jr. High, Devall Middle School, False River Academy, Holy Family, Livonia High School, MSA West, North Iberville Elementary, Plaquemine High School, Port Allen High School, Pointe Coupee Adult Education, Rosenwald Elementary, Rougon Elementary, St. John High School, STEM Magnet Academy, Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary, Valverda Elementary

For more information on our educational programs, call the Pointe Coupee Electric Member Services Department at 225-638-3751 or 1-800-738-7232. You may also visit our website at www.pcemc.org. Pointe Coupee Electric is your local electric cooperative that serves parts of Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes. We are Connecting People…Impacting Lives!