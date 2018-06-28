Pole vaulting Pedigo named to All-State

Joelle Wright

Brusly High School’s Hannah Pedigo made an impression on the track and field community during her freshman season with the Lady Panthers Track and Field team.

Pedigo earned a spot on the 2018 LSWA All-State Track and Field team, based on nominations from LSWA members.

“This is a great accomplishment for Hannah’s first year in high school,” head track coach Trent Ellis said.

Pedigo broke the Brusly High girl’s pole vaulting record of 10-0 feet on March 1, 2018. On March 9 she broke her week-old record during the Bronco Relays at Zachary High School with an 11-0 foot vault. Then she hit 11-3 on April 4, at the Meet of Champions.

Hannah Pedigo’s father, Josh Pedigo, has coached her since seventh grade. Josh Pedigo is a 1996 graduate of Brusly High and holds the men’s pole vaulting record of 13-3. Hannah pedigo attributes much of her success to him.

“He always tells me exactly how I need to fix things,” Pedigo said. “No matter how frustrated I am, he is the only person who can calm me down and knows exactly what to say to me.”

As appreciative as she is for her dad and his help, there is one thing she wants more than anything. She wants to break his record.

Coach Ellis does not doubt Pedigo’s potential, he said.

“Hard work gives you this type of accolade,” Ellis said. “She will continue to work hard to build on this.”