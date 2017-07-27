Police arrest Michael Jackson after a ‘thriller’ chase

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Port Allen Police say they stopped an attempted burglary in progress at the Katherine Square Apartments that led to an arrest in the predawn hours on Wednesday, July 19, but not until after the suspect led officers on a chase.

Officers arrived at the scene after emergency dispatchers informed them of distressed female caller who barricaded herself in her apartment after the suspect, Michael Jackson, 23, of Port Allen, was banging on the front door, Sgt. Briant Landry said. When the suspect was unable to get inside, he gained access to the second floor balcony and attempted to get inside again, this time breaking a window, Landry said.

Landry and another officer convened at the apartment complex from the east and west. Landry, coming from the east, dimmed his squad car lights and peeked over the apartment complex’s fence when he spotted the suspect, he said.

The suspect was already on the move, travelling eastward, though. Landry engaged the him, but he did not stop.

Jackson led police on foot through the backyards of residents until he was ultimately stopped at 15th Street, Landry said.

“He refused to show his hands,” Landry said. “A taser was deployed and he was taken into custody.”

Thee Port Allen Police Officers and one undercover narcotics agent assisted in the arrest.

The victim had no idea who he was and had never heard of him before, Landry said.

Landry also said Jackson is suspected of other burglaries in town as well.

“He’s a known trouble maker,” Chief Esdron Brown said. “We’ve had numerous complaints against him.”

Any suspicious activity can be submitted to the Port Allen Police Department anonymously to (225) 343-5525.

– Photo courtesy of the Port Allen Police Department

Body cam footage of Michael Jackson in police custody.