Police teach class on active shooter events

Avoid. Deny. DEFEND.

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

If a gunman opened fire near you, would you know what to do?

The fear of a mass shooting is not something Joann Glasper, of Plaquemine, takes lightly. Glasper teamed up with local law enforcement officers for a public class on what to do in the event of a mass shooting on Monday, Dec. 5, at the West Baton Rouge Community Center in Port Allen.

“Avoid, deny and defend,” said Louisiana State Police Special Agent Brian Cazes, listing the civilian response to an active shooter. “That’s all you get,” and not always in that order.

The mind will struggle to grasp the situation, motor skills will decrease and perception will alter in the heat of an active shooter situation. One of the best things to do is remain calm and breathe deeply to control your heart rate, Cazes said. If it starts beating too fast, the body reaches a fight or flight mode, which can increase the risk in an active shooter scenario.

Glasper was worried she wouldn’t know what to do if a gunman attacked her church, similar to the recent church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that killed 25 people in November. She asked her church pastor what they would do. Neither had an answer.

She organized the class in Port Allen through Sigma Delta Theta Tri-Parish chapter, where she serves as chapter president. The sorority is a “public service” organization that focuses in social action, Glasper said.

“We know that we can’t prevent [mass shootings], but we can raise awareness for people and how to react in those situations,” Glasper said. “Whatever your opinion is on gun control, you still can’t prevent situations from happening. I think we need to be prepared.”

WBRSO Sgt. Carl Jarrett says that it’s not a question of “if it will happen,” but rather “when.”

Don’t put yourself in harm’s way, avoid confrontation unless absolutely necessary and know where the exits are in a building, they said. Don’t attempt to rationalize unexpected explosive noises, they said.

The United States has experienced 326 mass shootings this year so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA). Among those 13 were in Louisiana, the GVA reported.

A mass shooting is described by the FBI as a four or more people wounded or killed in a shooting incident.

The church shooting in Texas disturbed Glasper, but there were two others in recent years that also hit close to home, she said.

The first was at the Grand 16 Theater in Lafayette in July, 23, 2015, when a gunman opened fire in a theater, killing three and wounding nine. Glasper had been working in Lafayette at the time of the shooting, she said.

The second was a recent shooting during a country music concert in Las Vegas. Glasper said the Sigma Delta Theta Sorority just held its 2017 national convention at the Mandalay Bay Hotel – the same hotel the gunman used to fire from a window and kill 59 concert-goers and wound 441 others.

“If it were to happen, everyone would be in shock and not know what to do,” Glasper said. “But we would have someone there who would.”

Mass shootings typically invoke conversations about gun control, which can quickly become politically polarizing.

“You can argue all day and listen to each person’s side about what they think about gun control and not come to a solution,” Glasper said. “Whatever your opinion is on gun control, you still can’t prevent situations from happening.”