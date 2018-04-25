Popular Baton Rouge summer camp coming to the West Side

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A summer camp favorite in East Baton Rouge is making its way across the river this summer. Gospel Camp, which started in Baton Rouge six years ago, has expanded to New Orleans, Biloxi, Mississippi and Houston, Texas and now the West Side, since it began 10 years ago.

Recently, BREC has partnered with Gospel Camp to provide four locations in Baton Rouge. The camp has yet to determine which space it will utilize on the West Side, as it is dependent on the number of campers signed up for the program, founder Brandon Robertson said.

The STEM-themed summer camp serves nearly 600 students in Baton Rouge, and about 80 of those students crossed the bridge to attend camp last year, Robertson said. Every year the waitlist has grown, with more than 100 students already on it for camp in Baton Rouge this year.

Students attend camp from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., with before and aftercare available. Camp days begin with morning devotion and hands-on STEM activities. Afternoons are filled with dance, choir, sports and tutoring. Every Friday, students are bussed to field trips, which include the Audubon Zoo and Infinity Science Center.

The camp seeks to serve every child, which is why the camp is coming to the West Side, to take the hassle of the bridge out of the equation for West Side students, Robertson said.

This year, the camp has 25 sponsorship spots available for West Side students who want to attend, but may not find it financially feasible.

The twelve-week camp begins Thursday, May 24, with registration now open. For more information visit www.gospelcampbr.org.