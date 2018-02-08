Port Allen man charged with carnal knowledge

Staff Report

A Port Allen man was charged with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and five counts of indecent behavior with juveniles on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Donald Barbier, 30, met the victim at Port Allen High School in early January, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Barbier is a graduate of and former baseball player for PAHS. He occasionally assisted athletic coaches with practice, but was not an official coach, volunteer or employee of the school according to the WBRSO.

“In no way was this individual directly affiliated with our school,” Principal James Jackson said.

School Board Superintendent Wes Watts said Barbier has no affiliation with PAHS besides being an alum, but every now and then he would be around a baseball or softball practice. Jackson said Barbier is known by some students, but has never worked at the school in any official capacity.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, West Baton Rouge Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the complainants residence where the victim’s mother told deputies her 15 year-old daughter disclosed she had consensual sex with an older man.

Barbier befriended the juvenile and the two regularly communicated via social media, according to WBRSO. On the evening of January 19, Barbier arrived at the victim’s home where the two engaged in inappropriate behavior. The juvenile victim was home alone at this time.

Barbier also met with the juvenile victim several times after Jan. 19 where they engaged in more inappropriate behavior, according to WBRSO.

Jackson said he was heartbroken by the reports released naming Barbier as a coach at PAHS.

“It could potentially undo all of the hard work we have done over the years to build up a positive perception of our school,” Jackson said. “Safety of our students is of our utmost priority.”

The investigation by the WBRSO is still ongoing.