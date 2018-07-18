Port Allen, we have a budget

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Port Allen City Council unanimously voted to override Mayor Richard Lee’s veto of the 2018-19 budget at the regular meeting Wednesday, July 11.

Councilman Brandon Brown made the motion to override the budget, but after the vote said he misunderstood and meant to vote against the override. A majority of the council denied his request for a revote.

“We have a budget,” Chief Financial Officer Audrey McCain sighed when the attempt at a revote was denied.

For the 2018-19 fiscal year, all community events must come before the council for approval on a case-by-case basis. The idea is to provide more oversight and accountability of taxpayer money spent on community events and to encourage the Community Development Committee to seek lasting sponsorships, Council Member Gary Hubble, who introduced both amendments, said.

Despite a powerpoint presentation showing tattered city vehicles, Mayor Lee will have to wait to see the wash rack built, as a majority of the Council saw the facility as unnecessary.

“This is not what I want my employees to drive in each day, this is unacceptable,” Mayor Lee said, pointing to photos of city vehicles in his presentation. “This is not a reflection of the city of Port Allen.”

The proposed 500 square foot wash rack facility equipped with a soap and wax wand and state-of-the-art vacuum system would have a direct impact on the longevity of city equipment, Mayor Lee said. Washing the vehicles does not change the way they run, Hubble said in an interview.

Council Member Hugh Riviere suggested upgrading the facility and supplies employees currently use, but on a smaller scale than the $70,000 facility. He suggested purchasing three shop vacs, rags, soap, brushes and a new pressure washer. Those small upgrades are just kicking the bucket down the road, Mayor Lee said.

The Council decided to kick the car cleaning bucket down the road, and events without adequate sponsorship to the curb. Mayor Lee expressed his disappointment at the end of the meeting.

“Y’all need to take into consideration these employees,” He told the Council. “They do deserve better.”