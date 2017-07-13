Port Allen High basketball coach heads to new post after 8 years

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A longtime coach at Port Allen coach has decided to return to his roots.

Head basketball coach Brandon Ricard announced in a Facebook post last week that he will leave PAHS to work as a world geography teacher and assistant coach at Scotlandville.

He ended his eight-year run at PAHS with a 145-90 record, with playoff runs in each season. The Pelicans finished the 2016-17 season 8-22, their only losing season, under Ricard.

“When you have a setback, God has already prepared your comeback. He works all things together for your good!” Ricard said in a Facebook message.

Ricard, 41, also led the Pelicans to the Class 3A quarterfinals 2014, 2015 and 2016. He led the Pels to the semifinals in 2009. He spent two seasons at Brusly before he joined the staff at PAHS.

“We did some great things at Port Allen and I think they will have some great success next season,” he said.

Ricard spent three years of his own high school career at PAHS.

Richard began his coaching career as an assistant under Carlos Samples at Scotlandville, a perennial Class 5A stronghold.