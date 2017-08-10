Weather dampens PAHS football practice

Staff Report

The first day of afternoon practice brought a different type of adversity for the Port Allen High football team.

Mother Nature reared her ugly head with a rain storm Monday afternoon, Aug 7, which took the Pelicans off the field and into the gym for workouts. Even so, head coach Don Gibson found silver linings in the gray clouds.

“For what it was worth, we made the best of it,” he said. “We moved everything to the gym and had a very productive workout.”

Attitude and enthusiasm remain strong for the Pelicans, who will get their first test at another squad on Aug. 18, when they face Class 1A foe White Castle in Iberville Parish.

As for now, it’s all about putting all the puzzle pieces together before the start of the season.

“I think right now, it’s all about installation, what we’ll do for the season as we put things together on offense and defense,” Gibson said. “Monday was good – not the best day – but we made the best of it, the kids were positive and got to put on helmets for the first official day going into fall.”

Gibson expects 40 players on the roster once the season officially begins, which would give the Pelicans solid numbers for Class 2A.

As for now, it’s all about evening practices the rest of the week, including drills on Saturday morning, he said.

He will hold a parents conference on Aug. 15.

“We did one in the spring, but it was mainly introductory,” Gibson said. “This one will be more informative, about the expectations for the season and things like that.”