Port Allen High reunion: Class of 1955

Photo courtesy of Ellis Gathier

The Port Allen High School graduating class of 1955 recently held a class reunion at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant in Baton Rouge. There were 22 classmates and guests in attendance. Front row left to right are: George Hill, Anita Waldron Flynn, Frances Benedetto Gascon, Carolyn Alexander LeBlanc and Sally LeJeune; Middle row left to right are: Donna Claire Templet Conrad and Ellis Gauthier; Back row left to right are: Lou Smith Jones, Geraldine Hotard Hebert, Connie Landry Daigle, John Arlen Alexander, Gaynor Gremillion, Joyce McCoy Rathcke, Charles LeBlanc, Myrt Alexander Provost and Eleanor Lefebvre Bankston.