Port Allen High School Class of 1977 Reunited for 40th

Sept. 29 the class had an old fashioned meet and greet as they reminisced and toured the old Port Allen High School, which currently serves as the Port Allen Middle School.

They danced, listened to the sounds of the ‘70s and toured the school and their old classrooms.

The highlight of the 40th High School Reunion was Saturday, Sept. 30 at the West Baton Rouge Conference and Tourist Center where classmates were joined by their former teachers: JoAnn Grimes, Sylvia Hebert, Thelma L. Pattan, coach Joe Saia and Laura Simoneaux.

A proclamation by Mayor Richard Lee, III was read by School Board member Rose Roche and each class member received a copy of the proclamation. School board member Terri Bergeron also attended the event.

Gerard Allain served as Master of Ceremony for the program, which began with an invocation by Minister Kenneth Johnson followed by a “welcome” by Mable Johnson-Moore.

The 1977 cheerleaders led the group in chanting cheers and singing the Port Allen High School alma mater. The names of deceased classmates were read by Kathy Dogan-Jefferson as a candle was lit in memoriam.

Karen Callender helped the class of 1977 revisit old memories and discussed how unique and special the Port Allen class of 1977 was to everyone. The program ended with closing remarks from Jeffery Vallet.

Following the program and banquet, classmates enjoyed dancing to songs of the past.

The souvenir program for the evening was designed and produce by our classmate Wendell Jackson.

Class members called this a fabulous 40th reunion and thanked the Chair of the 40th reunion event Paulette Collins along with committee members Jeffery Vallet, Cynthia Brown, Beth Charleville-Bonanno, Johnnie Mae Emery, Rolenda Newchurch and Robin Savoy.