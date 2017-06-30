Port Allen man found dead on I-10 nearly one week after fatal crash

Staff report

A Port Allen man who was reported missing nearly a week ago was discovered in his vehicle on Friday, June 30, completely submerged in a drainage ditch in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Bryan Manriquez, 19, reportedly drove his vehicle off the roadway on Interstate 10 while enroute to work in Geismar at about 5:30 a.m. on June 24. The vehicle, a 2012 Chrysler, ran off the roadway, entered the median and struck a tree, troopers said. The vehicle continued eastbound in the median, struck a concrete culvert and then entered into a drainage ditch where was submerged.

Deputies with the Iberville Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle on Friday and contacted the Louisiana State Police.

Manriquez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.

Seatbelt use is not known and troopers do not suspect impairment. However, speed and poor weather conditions may have played a factor in the crash, they said.

West Baton Rouge and Iberville authorities sent an alert on June 24 in search of Manriquez.

Here is the entire report from the state police as of 3:21 p.m.:

PRAIRIEVILLE – Shortly after 10:00 am on June 30, 2017, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on I-10 west of LA Hwy 73 in Ascension Parish. Troopers believe the crash actually occurred on the morning of June 24, 2017, and took the life of 19 year old Bryan E. Manriquez of Port Allen. The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred at approximately 5:30 am on June 24th as Manriquez was traveling eastbound on I-10 west of LA Hwy 73 in a 2012 Chrysler 300. For reasons still under investigation, the Chrysler ran off the roadway to the left and entered the median where it struck a tree. The vehicle continued eastbound in the median, struck a concrete culvert, and then entered into a drainage ditch where it became completely submerged. The West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Offices had been looking for Manriquez since June 24th. Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle in the drainage ditch this morning and contacted Troop A. The Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office arrived on scene and pronounced Manriquez deceased. Seat belt use is unknown at this time. Impairment is not suspected; however, excessive speed and rainy weather conditions are considered possible factors in the crash. Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired or fatigued, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.