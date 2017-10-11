Port Allen man killed in Rosedale Road crash

Staff Report

A two-vehicle fatality crash on Rosedale Road took the life of 25-year-old Braddrick Banks, of Port Allen, in the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 7, according to Louisiana State Police.

An initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Banks was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Rosedale Road in a 2001 Toyota Corolla. At the same time, 34-year-old Ricardo Renteria was traveling eastbound on Rosedale Road in a 2018 Freightliner.

Banks’ vehicle struck the Freightliner head on in the eastbound lane. Banks was not properly restrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

Renteria was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment is suspected to be a factor on the part of Banks. A toxicology sample will be taken from both drivers for analysis.