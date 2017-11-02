Missing Port Allen man found dead

Police seeking public’s help

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

UPDATE: The West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that Jeremy Lindig was found deceased on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

His cause of death is unknown at this time. Lindig was reported missing on Oct. 22 and was discovered by a boater in the Mississippi River nine days later.



Original story:

Authorities are searching for Port Allen man Jeremy Lindig, 31, who has been missing since Oct. 20.

Lindig was last seen at 1590 Court St., in Port Allen on the morning of Oct. 20 in his 2012 Nissan Sentra.

He was reported missing on Oct. 22 when his family was unable to contact him after multiple attempts. He missed work and a family event that he had previously made a commitment to before he was reported missing.

His phone and his car were found at his home on Oct. 21 but he has not been seen.

He is described as a white, 175 pounds, 5-foot 10-inches, medium build, with short brown hair.

Anyone with information about Lindig’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Port Allen Police Detective Alaric Celestaine at (225) 343-5525.