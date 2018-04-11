The Port Allen Middle School Jr Beta Club shows well in acedemic year

The Port Allen Middle School Jr Beta Club represented well during competitions for this academic year. PAMS Jr Beta Club attended District Day and earned a 2nd place finish in the Songfest and T-shirt design which had to incorporate Beta’s theme for the year “Beta on My Mind.”. The club attended state competition in Lafayette, LA in February. At the state convention, the school’s chapter captured a 1st place win in the Wreath competition and a 4th place win in Club Trading Pin design which awarded the club an opportunity to compete at BETA Nationals in Savannah, GA. Port Allen Middle’s Jr. Beta consists of 6th, 7th and 8th grade students and the club’s sponsors are Beverly Jackson, Samantha Mendenhall and Michelle Tureau.

