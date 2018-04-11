Port Allen Middle student get schooled in music and history in Memphis

A group of students, parents, and staff from Port Allen Middle School recently traveled to Memphis, TN. As part of the students’ Spring Break festivities, Ms. Beverly Jackson and Coach Tommy Hilliard, planned the April 3 – 4 trip to expose students to attractions and sites outside of their community. Trip goers visited the historic Stax Museum, where they learned about the origin of Soul Music and its impact on the music world. They also visited The National Civil Rights Museum on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Later, students were able to unwind at Incredible Pizza, a food and arcade zone. One of the trip’s culminating activities was a visit to B.B. King’s Blues Restaurant, where students were treated to dining and tunes from a live band. The trip concluded with souvenir shopping and sightseeing along Memphis’ historic Beale Street. When polled about their experience, students overwhelmingly said they enjoyed the trip and are looking forward to the next adventure. The entire staff at Port Allen Middle School works hard to provide students with opportunities to develop leaders of today.

